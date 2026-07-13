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    B-Roll: Canadian CP-140 Aurora flies during RIMPAC 2026

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Jessica Vos 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    A Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora conducts flight operations during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 16, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Canadian Armed Forces Master Corporal Jessica Vos, Imagery Technician)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 21:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015019
    VIRIN: 260716-O-PP241-8923
    Filename: DOD_111845260
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US

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    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, B-Roll: Canadian CP-140 Aurora flies during RIMPAC 2026, by Jessica Vos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    partners
    Third Fleet
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Integated

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