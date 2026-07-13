Check out this message from Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Adm. Kavon 'Hak' Hakimzadeh, as he shares as wrap-up for DEOCS CY25, including some key highlights from the workforce from the survey.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 19:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015017
|VIRIN:
|260716-N-OQ665-5627
|Filename:
|DOD_111845189
|Length:
|00:06:35
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rear Adm. Hakimzadeh Shares NNSY's DEOCS Wrap-up for CY25, by Cole Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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