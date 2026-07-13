Oregon Military Department, OSU partnership turns training site into archaeology classroom

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015015" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Oregon State University archaeology students are excavating a newly expanded cultural site at Najaf Training Center near Corvallis, Oregon, through a three-year partnership between the Oregon Military Department and OSU. The four-week field school trains future archaeologists while helping the department evaluate sites containing pre-contact Indigenous materials and a historic homestead ahead of planned forest management. The project includes consultation with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, whose representatives visit weekly to share their perspective with students.