Oregon State University archaeology students are excavating a newly expanded cultural site at Najaf Training Center near Corvallis, Oregon, through a three-year partnership between the Oregon Military Department and OSU. The four-week field school trains future archaeologists while helping the department evaluate sites containing pre-contact Indigenous materials and a historic homestead ahead of planned forest management. The project includes consultation with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, whose representatives visit weekly to share their perspective with students.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 18:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015015
|VIRIN:
|260714-Z-ZJ128-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111845062
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CORVALLIS, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Military Department, OSU partnership turns training site into archaeology classroom, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Military Department, OSU partnership turns training site into archaeology classroom
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