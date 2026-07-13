(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Oregon Military Department, OSU partnership turns training site into archaeology classroom

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORVALLIS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon State University archaeology students are excavating a newly expanded cultural site at Najaf Training Center near Corvallis, Oregon, through a three-year partnership between the Oregon Military Department and OSU. The four-week field school trains future archaeologists while helping the department evaluate sites containing pre-contact Indigenous materials and a historic homestead ahead of planned forest management. The project includes consultation with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, whose representatives visit weekly to share their perspective with students.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 18:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015015
    VIRIN: 260714-Z-ZJ128-1008
    Filename: DOD_111845062
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: CORVALLIS, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Military Department, OSU partnership turns training site into archaeology classroom, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Military Department, OSU partnership turns training site into archaeology classroom

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    archaeology
    Oregon State University
    Oregon National Guard
    Najaf Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video