Forge the Force Fest 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015008" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Space Base Delta 1 and Space Base Delta 41 hosted the second annual Forge the Force Fest event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2026. The event featured seven keynote speakers and over 80 helping agencies from both Peterson and Schriever SFB, along with those in the Colorado Springs community, providing beneficial resources such as veteran benefits, financial readiness, and improving mental health. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas)