Forge the Force Fest 2026

Space Base Delta 1 and Space Base Delta 41 hosted the second annual Forge the Force Fest event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2026. The event featured seven keynote speakers and over 80 helping agencies from both Peterson and Schriever SFB, along with those in the Colorado Springs community, providing beneficial resources such as veteran benefits, financial readiness, and improving mental health. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015008
|VIRIN:
|260716-X-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111844977
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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