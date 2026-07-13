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    Forge the Force Fest 2026

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    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Space Base Delta 1 and Space Base Delta 41 hosted the second annual Forge the Force Fest event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2026. The event featured seven keynote speakers and over 80 helping agencies from both Peterson and Schriever SFB, along with those in the Colorado Springs community, providing beneficial resources such as veteran benefits, financial readiness, and improving mental health. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015008
    VIRIN: 260716-X-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_111844977
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Forge the Force Fest 2026, by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Resilience
    USAF
    USSF
    Forge the Force Fest

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