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    Echo Company Crucible Hike and EGA Ceremony

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Cpl. Brooke Pedersen 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion complete their transformation into Marines during the Crucible’s final 15-kilometer hike, receiving their Eagle Globe and Anchors at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 9, 2026. The Crucible is a 54-hour event where recruits apply the knowledge they have learned throughout recruit training, to earn the title of United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brooke Pedersen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 18:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015006
    VIRIN: 260709-M-WB747-1002
    Filename: DOD_111844973
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Echo Company Crucible Hike and EGA Ceremony, by Cpl Brooke Pedersen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    echo company
    MCRD San Diego
    RTR
    Marines
    2nd Battalion
    recruits

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