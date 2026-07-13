Echo Company Crucible Hike and EGA Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion complete their transformation into Marines during the Crucible’s final 15-kilometer hike, receiving their Eagle Globe and Anchors at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 9, 2026. The Crucible is a 54-hour event where recruits apply the knowledge they have learned throughout recruit training, to earn the title of United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brooke Pedersen)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 18:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015006
|VIRIN:
|260709-M-WB747-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111844973
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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