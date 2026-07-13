Texas Military Department Central Texas Flood Response

Alongside Texas Task Force 1, Texas Military Department Service Members are conducting search and rescue missions across flood-impacted Texas regions. Over 700 Service Members are on the ground and in the air evacuating and rescuing those in need – with Chinooks, Blackhawks, and dozens of tactical vehicles. As severe weather continues, Guardsmen and first responders are working around the clock to provide life-saving support and assistance. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 17:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014994
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-GF227-4165
|Filename:
|DOD_111844888
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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