Texas Military Department Central Texas Flood Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014994" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Alongside Texas Task Force 1, Texas Military Department Service Members are conducting search and rescue missions across flood-impacted Texas regions. Over 700 Service Members are on the ground and in the air evacuating and rescuing those in need – with Chinooks, Blackhawks, and dozens of tactical vehicles. As severe weather continues, Guardsmen and first responders are working around the clock to provide life-saving support and assistance. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)