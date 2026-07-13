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    Texas Military Department Central Texas Flood Response

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Spc. Jason Santillana 

    Texas Military Department

    Alongside Texas Task Force 1, Texas Military Department Service Members are conducting search and rescue missions across flood-impacted Texas regions. Over 700 Service Members are on the ground and in the air evacuating and rescuing those in need – with Chinooks, Blackhawks, and dozens of tactical vehicles. As severe weather continues, Guardsmen and first responders are working around the clock to provide life-saving support and assistance. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 17:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014994
    VIRIN: 260715-A-GF227-4165
    Filename: DOD_111844888
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department Central Texas Flood Response, by SPC Jason Santillana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Central Texas
    Cold Weather Training
    Kerrville
    flash flood
    Texas

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