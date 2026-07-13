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    VP-40 P-8A Preflight and Takeoff

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    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 conduct preflight checks on a P-8A Poseidon aircraft and execute a takeoff at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., July 7, 2026. VP-40 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron operating out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in support of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing Ten (CPRW-10). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy Anderson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014988
    VIRIN: 260707-N-IJ992-1001
    Filename: DOD_111844837
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

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    This work, VP-40 P-8A Preflight and Takeoff, by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VP-40
    P-8A
    P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft
    P-8A Poseden

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