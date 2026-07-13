VP-40 P-8A Preflight and Takeoff

Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 conduct preflight checks on a P-8A Poseidon aircraft and execute a takeoff at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., July 7, 2026. VP-40 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron operating out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in support of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing Ten (CPRW-10). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 16:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014988
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-IJ992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111844837
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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