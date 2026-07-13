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    Happy Birthday: 1st Armored Division Soldiers celebrate 86 years with live-fire event at Fort Knox

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division host a live-fire demonstration at Fort Knox, Kentucky on July 15, 2026. The event featured static M1 Abrams tanks, M2 Bradley fighting vehicles and M109 howitzers as part of a 16-round live fire.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014986
    VIRIN: 260715-A-GF376-3391
    Filename: DOD_111844780
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, Happy Birthday: 1st Armored Division Soldiers celebrate 86 years with live-fire event at Fort Knox, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Happy Birthday: 1st Armored Division Soldiers celebrate 86 years with live-fire event at Fort Knox

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Garrison
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army
    1st Armored Division
    Kentucky

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