Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division host a live-fire demonstration at Fort Knox, Kentucky on July 15, 2026. The event featured static M1 Abrams tanks, M2 Bradley fighting vehicles and M109 howitzers as part of a 16-round live fire.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014986
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-GF376-3391
|Filename:
|DOD_111844780
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Birthday: 1st Armored Division Soldiers celebrate 86 years with live-fire event at Fort Knox, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Happy Birthday: 1st Armored Division Soldiers celebrate 86 years with live-fire event at Fort Knox
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