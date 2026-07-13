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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct live-fire range aboard USS Essex

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live-fire range aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in the Pacific Ocean, June 12, 2026, ahead of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014984
    VIRIN: 260612-M-IA046-1002
    Filename: DOD_111844755
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct live-fire range aboard USS Essex, by Sgt Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    15th MEU, Marines, USMC, BLUE GREEN TEAM, RIMPAC 2026

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