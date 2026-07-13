Diamond Saber 2026 - Resource Management Training

Lt. Col. Camellia McKinney, Program Analysis and Evaluation senior analyst with the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, helps teach a Resource Management class June 14 during Diamond Saber 2026 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Diamond Saber is an annual U.S. Army Reserve-led finance training exercise that prepares Soldiers for the warfighting functions of funding, disbursing, and managing Army resources focusing on deployment readiness. (U.S. Army video by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 15:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014982
|VIRIN:
|260714-A-VX676-5221
|Filename:
|DOD_111844712
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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