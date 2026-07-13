Navy Region Southeast Change of Command

Navy Region Southeast said "goodbye" to Rear Admiral John Hewitt, today, and welcomed their new commander, Captain Jeffrey Hill, during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 15:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014975
|VIRIN:
|260716-N-AW702-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111844620
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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