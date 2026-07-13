(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Navy Region Southeast Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    Navy Region Southeast said "goodbye" to Rear Admiral John Hewitt, today, and welcomed their new commander, Captain Jeffrey Hill, during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014975
    VIRIN: 260716-N-AW702-1006
    Filename: DOD_111844620
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Region Southeast Change of Command, by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video