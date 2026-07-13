Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center Mission Video

Take a look inside our state-of-the-art facility, showcasing how our dedicated teams of military and civilian healthcare professionals deliver world-class medical care. From rapid emergency response and advanced surgical procedures to compassionate patient rehabilitation, see firsthand how we support warfighter readiness and care for our military families.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014974
|VIRIN:
|260716-O-RI604-5045
|Filename:
|DOD_111844592
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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