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    Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center Mission Video

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    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center

    Take a look inside our state-of-the-art facility, showcasing how our dedicated teams of military and civilian healthcare professionals deliver world-class medical care. From rapid emergency response and advanced surgical procedures to compassionate patient rehabilitation, see firsthand how we support warfighter readiness and care for our military families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014974
    VIRIN: 260716-O-RI604-5045
    Filename: DOD_111844592
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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