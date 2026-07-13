MG Bredenkamp on Balancing What's Important

Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp, commandant of the U.S. Army War College**,** was interviewed Nov. 20. In this clip, he discusses balancing what's important.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 14:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1014969
|VIRIN:
|251120-O-BY721-7267
|PIN:
|251120-O
|Filename:
|DOD_111844529
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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