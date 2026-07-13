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    MG Bredenkamp on Balancing What's Important

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    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Jessica Brushwood 

    Army University Press

    Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp, commandant of the U.S. Army War College**,** was interviewed Nov. 20. In this clip, he discusses balancing what's important.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1014969
    VIRIN: 251120-O-BY721-7267
    PIN: 251120-O
    Filename: DOD_111844529
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

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    This work, MG Bredenkamp on Balancing What's Important, by Jessica Brushwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #ALxMentorMinutes

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