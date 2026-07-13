David J. Adams, a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District, was named the 2025 Clark Taylor Civilian Videographer of the Year at the Department of the Army Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards. This award, initiated in 1988, is presented to the Department of the Army civilian who sets the standard for excellence in multimedia storytelling.
Adams served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nine years as a videographer starting in 2010. This service formed the base of his knowledge, which he later expanded in the civilian world. His military service gave him the skills and experience to capture and produce videos that tell the story of the armed forces. He has carried that dedication over to his work at the Baltimore District, where he has served for the past three years.
(U.S. Army video by Jada Williams) | Music licensed via MegaTrax
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 14:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014967
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-A1420-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111844490
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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Baltimore District public affairs specialists recognized with USACE, Army awards
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