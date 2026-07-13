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    Baltimore District public affairs specialists recognized with USACE, Army awards

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    David J. Adams, a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District, was named the 2025 Clark Taylor Civilian Videographer of the Year at the Department of the Army Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards. This award, initiated in 1988, is presented to the Department of the Army civilian who sets the standard for excellence in multimedia storytelling.

    Adams served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nine years as a videographer starting in 2010. This service formed the base of his knowledge, which he later expanded in the civilian world. His military service gave him the skills and experience to capture and produce videos that tell the story of the armed forces. He has carried that dedication over to his work at the Baltimore District, where he has served for the past three years.

    (U.S. Army video by Jada Williams) | Music licensed via MegaTrax

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014967
    VIRIN: 260521-A-A1420-1002
    Filename: DOD_111844490
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Baltimore District public affairs specialists recognized with USACE, Army awards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Baltimore District
    USACE
    public affairs
    Awards & Recognition

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