The DEVCOM ARL implementation of the Army Research Risk Assessment Protection Program (ARRP) is an effort to help identify and mitigate existing or potential risk of Conflicts of Commitment/Conflicts of Interest (CoC/CoI) in Army research grants and cooperative agreements.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 14:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014956
|VIRIN:
|230605-D-A1908-7464
|Filename:
|DOD_111844435
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|US
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|0
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