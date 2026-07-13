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    ARMY RESEARCH RISK ASSESSMENT PROTECTION PROGRAM (ARRP)

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    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

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    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command - Army Research Laboratory

    The DEVCOM ARL implementation of the Army Research Risk Assessment Protection Program (ARRP) is an effort to help identify and mitigate existing or potential risk of Conflicts of Commitment/Conflicts of Interest (CoC/CoI) in Army research grants and cooperative agreements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014956
    VIRIN: 230605-D-A1908-7464
    Filename: DOD_111844435
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

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    ARMY RESEARCH RISK ASSESSMENT PROTECTION PROGRAM

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