Leaders and participants at Yuma Proving Ground discuss LRJPADS and its role in advancing long range, precision aerial resupply in contested environments. The effort highlights how operational energy innovations can extend logistics reach, reduce risk to personnel, and support more flexible sustainment operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014948
|VIRIN:
|011226-D-KE578-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111844349
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OE-I LRJPADS Operational Energy Overview, by Josh Rasmussen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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