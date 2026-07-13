(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    OE-I LRJPADS Operational Energy Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Josh Rasmussen 

    Operational Energy - Innovation Directorate

    Leaders and participants at Yuma Proving Ground discuss LRJPADS and its role in advancing long range, precision aerial resupply in contested environments. The effort highlights how operational energy innovations can extend logistics reach, reduce risk to personnel, and support more flexible sustainment operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014948
    VIRIN: 011226-D-KE578-1000
    Filename: DOD_111844349
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OE-I LRJPADS Operational Energy Overview, by Josh Rasmussen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OE-I LRJPADS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video