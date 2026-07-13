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    DEVCOM ARL Broad Agency Announcement Update

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    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

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    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command - Army Research Laboratory

    Groundbreaking advancements in science and technology at DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory are made possible through meaningful collaborations between Army researchers and members of the larger S&T ecosystem. In order to solve the Army’s toughest challenges, we welcome potential teammates in private industry, academia, and other domains around the world to reach out and explore new frontiers in Army Modernization with our highly experienced subject matter experts.

    Learn how to navigate our Broad Agency Announcement (a competitive solicitation procedure used to obtain proposals for basic and applied research) found on the ARL Website https://www.arl.army.mil/collaborate-with-us/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 13:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1014947
    VIRIN: 230203-D-A1908-1510
    Filename: DOD_111844344
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: US

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