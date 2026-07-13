DEVCOM ARL Broad Agency Announcement Update

Groundbreaking advancements in science and technology at DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory are made possible through meaningful collaborations between Army researchers and members of the larger S&T ecosystem. In order to solve the Army’s toughest challenges, we welcome potential teammates in private industry, academia, and other domains around the world to reach out and explore new frontiers in Army Modernization with our highly experienced subject matter experts.
Learn how to navigate our Broad Agency Announcement (a competitive solicitation procedure used to obtain proposals for basic and applied research) found on the ARL Website https://www.arl.army.mil/collaborate-with-us/
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 13:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1014947
|VIRIN:
|230203-D-A1908-1510
|Filename:
|DOD_111844344
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|US
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|0
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