Team Dover Honorary Commanders are led on a tour of the 436th Mission Support Group and the 436th Medical Group at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 26, 2026. Honorary Commanders were led through various sections of the 436th MSG and experienced a pre-deployment environment at the 436th MDG, allowing them to see day-to-day operations firsthand. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014946
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-HB412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111844310
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HCC B-Roll: MSG & MDG Immersion Tour, by SrA Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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