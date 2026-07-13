HCC B-Roll: MSG & MDG Immersion Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014946" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team Dover Honorary Commanders are led on a tour of the 436th Mission Support Group and the 436th Medical Group at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 26, 2026. Honorary Commanders were led through various sections of the 436th MSG and experienced a pre-deployment environment at the 436th MDG, allowing them to see day-to-day operations firsthand. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Liberty Kuhn)