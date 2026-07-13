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    HCC B-Roll: MSG & MDG Immersion Tour

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    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Team Dover Honorary Commanders are led on a tour of the 436th Mission Support Group and the 436th Medical Group at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 26, 2026. Honorary Commanders were led through various sections of the 436th MSG and experienced a pre-deployment environment at the 436th MDG, allowing them to see day-to-day operations firsthand. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Liberty Kuhn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014946
    VIRIN: 260626-F-HB412-1001
    Filename: DOD_111844310
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

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    This work, HCC B-Roll: MSG & MDG Immersion Tour, by SrA Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Dover Air Force Base
    Honorary Commander
    436th MSG
    436th MDG

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