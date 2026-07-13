3D-printable material helps prevent electronics from overheating

Army and university researchers collaborated to develop a 3D-printable material using tiny particles that conduct heat and can be used to more efficiently cool military advanced electronics.
The advanced material, a research effort between Northeastern University and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory, has the potential to advance warfighter capabilities. Thermal management and packaging of high-power electronics in communication systems, radar, drones and electric vehicles are some of the technologies it could improve. These systems currently can suffer from degraded performance, or even shut down when they overheat, which is a growing challenge for the Army.
(Courtesy: Northeastern University)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014943
|VIRIN:
|251120-D-A1908-9215
|Filename:
|DOD_111844278
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|US
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