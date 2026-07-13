3D-printable material helps prevent electronics from overheating

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014943" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army and university researchers collaborated to develop a 3D-printable material using tiny particles that conduct heat and can be used to more efficiently cool military advanced electronics.



The advanced material, a research effort between Northeastern University and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory, has the potential to advance warfighter capabilities. Thermal management and packaging of high-power electronics in communication systems, radar, drones and electric vehicles are some of the technologies it could improve. These systems currently can suffer from degraded performance, or even shut down when they overheat, which is a growing challenge for the Army.



(Courtesy: Northeastern University)