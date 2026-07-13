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    3D-printable material helps prevent electronics from overheating

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    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command - Army Research Laboratory

    Army and university researchers collaborated to develop a 3D-printable material using tiny particles that conduct heat and can be used to more efficiently cool military advanced electronics.

    The advanced material, a research effort between Northeastern University and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory, has the potential to advance warfighter capabilities. Thermal management and packaging of high-power electronics in communication systems, radar, drones and electric vehicles are some of the technologies it could improve. These systems currently can suffer from degraded performance, or even shut down when they overheat, which is a growing challenge for the Army.

    (Courtesy: Northeastern University)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014943
    VIRIN: 251120-D-A1908-9215
    Filename: DOD_111844278
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3D-printable material helps prevent electronics from overheating, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3D-print
    DEVCOM
    Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

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