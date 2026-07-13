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    USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) returns to Naval Station Norfolk

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Greggory Fisher 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 16, 2026) — San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) returns to Naval Station Norfolk following an 11-month deployment with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, July 16, 2026. Fort Lauderdale deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the President’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014938
    VIRIN: 260716-N-RW333-1001
    Filename: DOD_111844233
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    C2F
    Return to Home Port
    LPD 28
    USS Fort Lauderdale

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