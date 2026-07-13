NORFOLK, Va. (July 16, 2026) — San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) returns to Naval Station Norfolk following an 11-month deployment with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, July 16, 2026. Fort Lauderdale deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the President’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 14:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014938
|VIRIN:
|260716-N-RW333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111844233
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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