DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory's Dr. Gabriel Smith, engineer and team lead, and Dr. Adam Wilson, lead physicist and interim branch chief, are two inventors who collaborated on a family of four patents related to the refinement of laser forming for rapid fabrication.
In their research, Smith and Wilson noticed existing commercial laser systems distorted and bent the thin metal, which compromised the product.
The scientists developed a non-contact cutting laser that folds and forms a stainless steel cross-axis flexural pivot, a compliant mechanism that can be used to replace pin-joints to reduce wear and friction.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 13:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014936
|VIRIN:
|250815-D-A1908-5985
|Filename:
|DOD_111844206
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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