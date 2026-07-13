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    Refinement of laser forming for rapid fabrication

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    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command - Army Research Laboratory

    DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory's Dr. Gabriel Smith, engineer and team lead, and Dr. Adam Wilson, lead physicist and interim branch chief, are two inventors who collaborated on a family of four patents related to the refinement of laser forming for rapid fabrication.

    In their research, Smith and Wilson noticed existing commercial laser systems distorted and bent the thin metal, which compromised the product.

    The scientists developed a non-contact cutting laser that folds and forms a stainless steel cross-axis flexural pivot, a compliant mechanism that can be used to replace pin-joints to reduce wear and friction.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014936
    VIRIN: 250815-D-A1908-5985
    Filename: DOD_111844206
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    Army Research Laboratory
    DEVCOM

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