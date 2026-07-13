Sustaining in the Shadows - ARSOF Support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014921" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Episode #61: Sustainment in the U.S. Army Special Operations Forces (ARSOF) has its own unique challenges and opportunities which begins with the group support battalion (GSB). Throughout this episode CPT Garett Pyle discusses how sustainment in SOF compares to the regular Army with LTC James Broadie, Commander of the 10th GSB and CPT Heidy Shi, Deputy SPO of the 10th GSB. They analyze the role the GSB plays, how they are adapting to meet the challenges of large scale combat operations, and talent management for those interested in joining SOF.



CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos

Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6051OaepwM0