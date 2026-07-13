11th Battalion commander reflects on the importance of teamwork during change of command at Los Alamitos

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Christopher Ballard, outgoing commander of the 11th Battalion (Pathfinders), discusses the value of leadership and the importance of teamwork during a change of command ceremony at Los Alamitos Army Airfield July 10. During the ceremony, Ballard relinquished command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Daniel Gusich. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Nathan Starr)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014914
|VIRIN:
|260710-A-TV010-1589
|Filename:
|DOD_111843939
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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