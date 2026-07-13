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    11th Battalion commander reflects on the importance of teamwork during change of command at Los Alamitos

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    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Spc. Nathan Starr 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Christopher Ballard, outgoing commander of the 11th Battalion (Pathfinders), discusses the value of leadership and the importance of teamwork during a change of command ceremony at Los Alamitos Army Airfield July 10. During the ceremony, Ballard relinquished command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Daniel Gusich. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Nathan Starr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014914
    VIRIN: 260710-A-TV010-1589
    Filename: DOD_111843939
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Los Alamitos
    11th Battalion
    leadership
    team
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group

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