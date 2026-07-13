11th Battalion commander reflects on the importance of teamwork during change of command at Los Alamitos

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014914" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Christopher Ballard, outgoing commander of the 11th Battalion (Pathfinders), discusses the value of leadership and the importance of teamwork during a change of command ceremony at Los Alamitos Army Airfield July 10. During the ceremony, Ballard relinquished command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Daniel Gusich. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Nathan Starr)