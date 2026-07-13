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    ARL SPARTA Reel

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    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Lisa Bistreich-Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command - Army Research Laboratory

    The Soldier Portable Autonomous Reconnaissance Transitioning Aircraft, called SPARTA, was developed at DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory in collaboration with Soldiers and demonstrated at the first U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition. It is a 3D printable, easy-to-assemble drone designed to enhance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 11:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014910
    VIRIN: 260319-O-DX796-6290
    Filename: DOD_111843865
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

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    This work, ARL SPARTA Reel, by Lisa Bistreich-Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SPARTA
    Soldier Portable Autonomous Reconnaissance Transitioning Aircraft

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