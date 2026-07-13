ARL SPARTA Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014910" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Soldier Portable Autonomous Reconnaissance Transitioning Aircraft, called SPARTA, was developed at DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory in collaboration with Soldiers and demonstrated at the first U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition. It is a 3D printable, easy-to-assemble drone designed to enhance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.