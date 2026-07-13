ARL SPARTA Reel

The Soldier Portable Autonomous Reconnaissance Transitioning Aircraft, called SPARTA, was developed at DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory in collaboration with Soldiers and demonstrated at the first U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition. It is a 3D printable, easy-to-assemble drone designed to enhance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 11:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014910
|VIRIN:
|260319-O-DX796-6290
|Filename:
|DOD_111843865
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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