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    Forged for the Fight: Marine Air Control Group 48 Drill Weekend

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Truxton Tobin 

    9th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 48 participate in a 5-kilometer hike, obstacle courses and a gas chamber exercise during a drill weekend at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, April 25, 2026. The training served to develop tactical small-unit leadership and prepare the Marines for operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Truxton Tobin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 10:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014904
    VIRIN: 260425-M-PT671-1002
    Filename: DOD_111843701
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Forged for the Fight: Marine Air Control Group 48 Drill Weekend, by LCpl Truxton Tobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Drill Weekend
    Fort McCoy
    Marine Air Control Group 48

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