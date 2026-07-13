Forged for the Fight: Marine Air Control Group 48 Drill Weekend

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 48 participate in a 5-kilometer hike, obstacle courses and a gas chamber exercise during a drill weekend at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, April 25, 2026. The training served to develop tactical small-unit leadership and prepare the Marines for operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Truxton Tobin)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 10:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014904
|VIRIN:
|260425-M-PT671-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111843701
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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