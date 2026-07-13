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    Defense Intelligence Agency

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    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visited the Defense Intelligence Agency to meet with the patriots whose intelligence helps ensure that America's warfighters never enter a fair fight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 10:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014894
    VIRIN: 260609-D-D0418-5441
    Filename: DOD_111843554
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

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    This work, Defense Intelligence Agency, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SecWar
    SECWARHegseth
    Secwar Hegseth

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