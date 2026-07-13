Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visited the Defense Intelligence Agency to meet with the patriots whose intelligence helps ensure that America's warfighters never enter a fair fight.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 10:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014894
|VIRIN:
|260609-D-D0418-5441
|Filename:
|DOD_111843554
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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