SW Announces Testosterone Screening Program

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announces the Testosterone Screening Program at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 09:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014893
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111843540
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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