166th Airlift Wing Supports Wings of Blue at MLB All-Star Game

Crew members from the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, support the U.S. Air Force Parachute Team “Wings of Blue” during an aerial demonstration at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, July 14, 2026. The 166th Airlift Wing provided C-130 Hercules aviation support to transport and launch the parachute team for the pre-game ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 09:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014892
|VIRIN:
|200209-Z-KH104-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111843525
|Length:
|00:14:49
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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