166th Airlift Wing Supports Wings of Blue at MLB All-Star Game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014892" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Crew members from the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, support the U.S. Air Force Parachute Team “Wings of Blue” during an aerial demonstration at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, July 14, 2026. The 166th Airlift Wing provided C-130 Hercules aviation support to transport and launch the parachute team for the pre-game ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)