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    166th Airlift Wing Supports Wings of Blue at MLB All-Star Game

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    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis 

    166th Airlift Wing

    Crew members from the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, support the U.S. Air Force Parachute Team “Wings of Blue” during an aerial demonstration at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, July 14, 2026. The 166th Airlift Wing provided C-130 Hercules aviation support to transport and launch the parachute team for the pre-game ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 09:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014892
    VIRIN: 200209-Z-KH104-2001
    Filename: DOD_111843525
    Length: 00:14:49
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 166th Airlift Wing Supports Wings of Blue at MLB All-Star Game, by SSgt Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Wings of Blue
    Citizens Bank Park
    Delaware Air National Guard
    MLB All Star Game
    C-130
    166th Airlift Wing

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