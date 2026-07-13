This week on the Raider Report, Goodfellow celebrates the Airmen selected to join the next tier of enlisted leadership. During the 2026 promotion cycle, the Air Force selected 6,668 staff sergeants out of more than 25,000 eligible Airmen for promotion to technical sergeant. Among them were 56 outstanding 17th Training Wing staff sergeants, recognized during a technical sergeant release celebration at the Powell Event Center on July 10th. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 08:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1014890
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-AX516-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111843497
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report Ep. 144 | Tech. Sgt. Release Party, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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