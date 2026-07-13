Raider Report Ep. 144 | Tech. Sgt. Release Party

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014890" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This week on the Raider Report, Goodfellow celebrates the Airmen selected to join the next tier of enlisted leadership. During the 2026 promotion cycle, the Air Force selected 6,668 staff sergeants out of more than 25,000 eligible Airmen for promotion to technical sergeant. Among them were 56 outstanding 17th Training Wing staff sergeants, recognized during a technical sergeant release celebration at the Powell Event Center on July 10th. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)