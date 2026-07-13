Video covering week 29 for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW video by Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Seth A. Florez)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 08:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1014889
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-CC250-3391
|Filename:
|DOD_111843475
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 29, by PO3 Seth Florez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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