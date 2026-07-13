USAG Italy ACS Celebrates 61st Birthday Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014882" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Community Service (ACS) celebrated its 61st birthday with the Vicenza Military Community and U.S. Army Garrison Italy at the ACS lobby on Caserma Ederle, Italy, July 15, 2026. ACS was founded on July 25, 1965, with a mission of “Enhancing the Well-being of Military Communities by Fostering Resilience and Providing Comprehensive Support.” 61 years later ACS continues to serve military communities worldwide. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)