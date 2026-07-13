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    USAG Italy ACS Celebrates 61st Birthday Broll

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    ITALY

    07.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Army Community Service (ACS) celebrated its 61st birthday with the Vicenza Military Community and U.S. Army Garrison Italy at the ACS lobby on Caserma Ederle, Italy, July 15, 2026. ACS was founded on July 25, 1965, with a mission of “Enhancing the Well-being of Military Communities by Fostering Resilience and Providing Comprehensive Support.” 61 years later ACS continues to serve military communities worldwide. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 03:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014882
    VIRIN: 260715-A-JH229-6159
    Filename: DOD_111843291
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Italy ACS Celebrates 61st Birthday Broll, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Community Service
    Caserma Ederle
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    SETAF AF
    Italy

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