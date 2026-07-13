In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Korean Service Corps, the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea command team, Col. Scott R. Carpenter and Command Sgt Maj. Charles Johnson, joined the KSC command group, and leaders from 19th KSC companies, for a visit to the Daejeon National Cemetery. During the visit, the leaders paid tribute to the KSC members who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean war. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 01:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014879
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111843186
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KSC Pays Tributes at Daejeon National Cemetery, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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