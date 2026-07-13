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    KSC Pays Tributes at Daejeon National Cemetery

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Korean Service Corps, the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea command team, Col. Scott R. Carpenter and Command Sgt Maj. Charles Johnson, joined the KSC command group, and leaders from 19th KSC companies, for a visit to the Daejeon National Cemetery. During the visit, the leaders paid tribute to the KSC members who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean war. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 01:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014879
    VIRIN: 260625-A-EE372-1001
    Filename: DOD_111843186
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

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    This work, KSC Pays Tributes at Daejeon National Cemetery, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Korean Service Corps
    Indopacific
    INDOPACOM
    South Korea

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