KSC Pays Tributes at Daejeon National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014879" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Korean Service Corps, the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea command team, Col. Scott R. Carpenter and Command Sgt Maj. Charles Johnson, joined the KSC command group, and leaders from 19th KSC companies, for a visit to the Daejeon National Cemetery. During the visit, the leaders paid tribute to the KSC members who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean war. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)