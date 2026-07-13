U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, conduct a platoon-attack live-fire range as part of Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, June 24, 2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a trilateral training event between the armed forces of Australia, Japan, and the United States that builds combined combat readiness and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 01:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014878
|VIRIN:
|260624-M-MO098-1001
|PIN:
|260624
|Filename:
|DOD_111843139
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct platoon-attack live-fire range, by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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