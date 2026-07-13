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    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct platoon-attack live-fire range

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    TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kyle Chan 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, conduct a platoon-attack live-fire range as part of Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, June 24, 2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a trilateral training event between the armed forces of Australia, Japan, and the United States that builds combined combat readiness and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kyle Chan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 01:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014878
    VIRIN: 260624-M-MO098-1001
    PIN: 260624
    Filename: DOD_111843139
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct platoon-attack live-fire range, by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Townsville
    MRF-D
    V1/5
    Southern Jackaroo
    Marines
    USMC

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