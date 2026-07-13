IC1 Darren Bark Shoutout

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jul. 13, 2026) – IC1 Darren Bark gives a shoutout to his family during the 250th anniversary of the United States onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jul. 13, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 01:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014877
|VIRIN:
|260713-N-LS346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111843126
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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