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    IC1 Darren Bark Shoutout

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.13.2026

    Video by Seaman Kylie Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jul. 13, 2026) – IC1 Darren Bark gives a shoutout to his family during the 250th anniversary of the United States onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jul. 13, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 01:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014877
    VIRIN: 260713-N-LS346-1001
    Filename: DOD_111843126
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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    This work, IC1 Darren Bark Shoutout, by SN Kylie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, fleet activities Sasebo
    AFN
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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