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    Hero to Hero: Sgt Gerard Elfering: B-Roll

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Gerard Elfering, Allied Trade Specialist with the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, speaks about his actions during a flash flood in which he shuttled eight people across flooded streets on a paddleboard on Camp Shields, Okinawa June 15, 2026. This video highlighted the efforts he put in with footage taken from a cell phone showing him assisting a mother and daughter. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 00:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014875
    VIRIN: 260716-N-SL047-1002
    Filename: DOD_111843101
    Length: 00:07:12
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Hero to Hero: Sgt Gerard Elfering: B-Roll, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Strong
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    1-1 ADA Battalion
    AFN
    War Media Activity

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