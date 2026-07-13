U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carlton Carpenter, weapons expeditor, 67th Fighter Squadron, gives a shout out at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 8, 2026. This is a Remember Everyone Deployed video which gives the opportunity to the service member to shout out their loved ones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 23:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014874
|VIRIN:
|260716-M-RR386-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111843093
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RED Friday Shoutout: TSgt Carlton Carpenter, by LCpl Nathan Saucier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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