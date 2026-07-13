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    RED Friday Shoutout: TSgt Carlton Carpenter

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.08.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carlton Carpenter, weapons expeditor, 67th Fighter Squadron, gives a shout out at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 8, 2026. This is a Remember Everyone Deployed video which gives the opportunity to the service member to shout out their loved ones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 23:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014874
    VIRIN: 260716-M-RR386-1001
    Filename: DOD_111843093
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED Friday Shoutout: TSgt Carlton Carpenter, by LCpl Nathan Saucier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    War Media Activity
    67th Fighter Squad

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