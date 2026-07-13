Hero to Hero: Sgt Gerard Elfering

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014873" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Gerard Elfering, Allied Trade Specialist with the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, speaks about his actions during a flash flood in which he shuttled eight people across flooded streets on a paddleboard on Camp Shields, Okinawa June 15, 2026. This video highlighted the efforts he put in with footage taken from a cell phone showing him assisting a mother and daughter. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)