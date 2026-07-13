U.S. Army Sgt. Gerard Elfering, Allied Trade Specialist with the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, speaks about his actions during a flash flood in which he shuttled eight people across flooded streets on a paddleboard on Camp Shields, Okinawa June 15, 2026. This video highlighted the efforts he put in with footage taken from a cell phone showing him assisting a mother and daughter. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 23:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014873
|VIRIN:
|260716-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111843038
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hero to Hero: Sgt Gerard Elfering, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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