Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station

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TORII STATION, Okinawa — Firefighters with the U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Department of Emergency Services conducted technical rescue training July 15 at the Torii Station rappel tower in Okinawa, Japan.



The exercise simulated a complex emergency requiring simultaneous missions. One crew extinguished a fire while another rescued and evacuated a victim, reinforcing coordination and communication needed in real incidents.



The department conducts this training once a month, rotating crews to maintain proficiency. Schedules may shift during Okinawa’s summer to reduce heat-related risks.



The rappel tower provides a realistic setting to practice technical rescues and strengthen teamwork and decision-making under pressure. Crews managed competing priorities while maintaining clear communication.



Routine training prepares firefighters to respond to emergencies, including structural fires and technical rescues, ensuring readiness to protect the Torii Station community.