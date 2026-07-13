Sama-Sama: Shoulder-to-Shoulder in the First Island Chain

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U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a series of multilateral exercises held across Northern Luzon, Philippines, April 15, 2026, to July 3, 2026. The Philippine-led exercises, to include Exercise Balikatan 2026 and KAMANDAG 10, served as a validation of 3rd MLR's purpose-built capabilities and directly strengthened regional alliances, enhanced maritime security, and combined readiness to ensure peace, prosperity, and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)



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