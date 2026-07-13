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    Sama-Sama: Shoulder-to-Shoulder in the First Island Chain

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    PHILIPPINES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a series of multilateral exercises held across Northern Luzon, Philippines, April 15, 2026, to July 3, 2026. The Philippine-led exercises, to include Exercise Balikatan 2026 and KAMANDAG 10, served as a validation of 3rd MLR's purpose-built capabilities and directly strengthened regional alliances, enhanced maritime security, and combined readiness to ensure peace, prosperity, and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    This video contains assets from Adobe Stock:
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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 19:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014845
    VIRIN: 260703-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_111842845
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Sama-Sama: Shoulder-to-Shoulder in the First Island Chain, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    3d MarDiv
    KAMANDAG
    USMCNews
    3d MLR
    FriendsPartners

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