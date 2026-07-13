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    USAG Okinawa DPW clears Typhoon Bavi debris

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.12.2026

    Video by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Directorate of Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division removed an uprooted banyan tree on June 13, 2026, at Torii Station, Japan.

    Following Typhoon Bavi, DPW crews were dispatched to assess damage across the installation and remove storm debris.

    The team used a crane to stabilize the tree and safely cut it into smaller sections with hand tools before removing the debris. The tree had fallen onto a transformer, but after officials determined the area was safe for operations, DPW O&M personnel began clearing the site. Once the tree was removed, the installation's electrical team inspected the transformer for damage and completed the necessary repairs.

    "The team has a lot of experience responding to this type of situation," said Dennis Salud, DPW acting O&M divisions chief, USAG Okinawa. "Most of my team has been part of the Torii team for 20 to 30 years."

    The rapid response restored safe conditions and enabled crews to assess and repair critical infrastructure, helping keep the installation ready to enable mission success.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014832
    VIRIN: 260712-A-QC559-2363
    Filename: DOD_111842716
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, USAG Okinawa DPW clears Typhoon Bavi debris, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARJ
    Directorate of Public Works (DPW)
    Indo Pacfic
    Typhoon Bavi

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