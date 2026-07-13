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    Trump, Hegseth Speak at Defense, Innovation Summit

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speak during a defense and innovation summit at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., July 15, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 17:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1014830
    Filename: DOD_111842683
    Length: 01:20:02
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

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