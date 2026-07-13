President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speak during a defense and innovation summit at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., July 15, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 17:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1014830
|Filename:
|DOD_111842683
|Length:
|01:20:02
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Trump, Hegseth Speak at Defense, Innovation Summit , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.