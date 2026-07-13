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    B-Roll: 3d AA Bn. participates in live-fire weapons familiarization range

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, fire Mk-19 40mm automatic grenade launchers and M240B medium machine guns during a weapons familiarization live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 14, 2026. 3d AA Bn. held the range to give Marines the opportunity to build proficiency with various crew-served weapons systems employed across the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 17:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014829
    VIRIN: 260714-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_111842664
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 3d AA Bn. participates in live-fire weapons familiarization range, by Sgt Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Blue Diamond, 3d Tracks, Range 204B, Familiarization

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