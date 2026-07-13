B-Roll: 3d AA Bn. participates in live-fire weapons familiarization range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014829" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, fire Mk-19 40mm automatic grenade launchers and M240B medium machine guns during a weapons familiarization live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 14, 2026. 3d AA Bn. held the range to give Marines the opportunity to build proficiency with various crew-served weapons systems employed across the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa)