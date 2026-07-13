U.S. Marines with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, fire Mk-19 40mm automatic grenade launchers and M240B medium machine guns during a weapons familiarization live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 14, 2026. 3d AA Bn. held the range to give Marines the opportunity to build proficiency with various crew-served weapons systems employed across the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 17:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014829
|VIRIN:
|260714-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111842664
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, B-Roll: 3d AA Bn. participates in live-fire weapons familiarization range, by Sgt Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.