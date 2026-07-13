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    Warfighter 250 Series: Episode 2

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    LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Jason Slawson 

    Space Systems Command

    Using the words of our Guardians, "Warfighter 250" is a short video series that celebrates what it means to be a Warfighter in the United States Space Force. This series shines a light on how our Guardians are in the fight and what being in the Space Force means to them.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 17:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014819
    VIRIN: 260715-X-SU850-7734
    Filename: DOD_111842558
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighter 250 Series: Episode 2, by Jason Slawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    warfighter
    Space Systems Command
    ssc pa
    freedom 250

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