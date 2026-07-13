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    DHA Deputy Director, Industry Partners Testify to Senate on TRICARE Pharmacy Program

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    David J. Smith, Defense Health Agency deputy director, and industry partners testify to the Senate Armed Services Committee’s personnel subcommittee on the TRICARE pharmacy program during a hearing in Washington, July 15, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 16:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1014818
    Filename: DOD_111842557
    Length: 01:32:42
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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