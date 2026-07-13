DHA Deputy Director, Industry Partners Testify to Senate on TRICARE Pharmacy Program

David J. Smith, Defense Health Agency deputy director, and industry partners testify to the Senate Armed Services Committee’s personnel subcommittee on the TRICARE pharmacy program during a hearing in Washington, July 15, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 16:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1014818
|Filename:
|DOD_111842557
|Length:
|01:32:42
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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