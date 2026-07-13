Minnesota National Guard supports aerial wildfire suppression operations in Northern Minnesota

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014817" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency, activating the Minnesota National Guard in support of aerial wildfire suppression operations in Northern Minnesota, July 12, 2026. On July 13, 23 members of the Minnesota National Guard are supporting with four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, basing their operations at the City of Orr Airport. The Minnesota National Guard remains 'Always ready, Always there' to protect life, preserve property, and support Minnesota's communities and civil authorities. (Minnesota National Guard courtesy video)