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    Minnesota National Guard supports aerial wildfire suppression operations in Northern Minnesota

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    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency, activating the Minnesota National Guard in support of aerial wildfire suppression operations in Northern Minnesota, July 12, 2026. On July 13, 23 members of the Minnesota National Guard are supporting with four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, basing their operations at the City of Orr Airport. The Minnesota National Guard remains 'Always ready, Always there' to protect life, preserve property, and support Minnesota's communities and civil authorities. (Minnesota National Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014817
    VIRIN: 260713-D-A3529-1776
    Filename: DOD_111842549
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Minnesota National Guard supports aerial wildfire suppression operations in Northern Minnesota, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Wildfire
    Always Ready, Always There
    National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Aerial Wildfire Supression

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