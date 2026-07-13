Minnesota National Guard supports aerial wildfire suppression operations in Northern Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency, activating the Minnesota National Guard in support of aerial wildfire suppression operations in Northern Minnesota, July 12, 2026. On July 13, 23 members of the Minnesota National Guard are supporting with four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, basing their operations at the City of Orr Airport. The Minnesota National Guard remains 'Always ready, Always there' to protect life, preserve property, and support Minnesota's communities and civil authorities. (Minnesota National Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014817
|VIRIN:
|260713-D-A3529-1776
|Filename:
|DOD_111842549
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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