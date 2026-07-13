3d AA Bn. conducts amphibious refamiliarization exercises

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct Amphibious Combat Vehicle operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2026. Amphibious vehicle crews conduct diverse training evolutions across both land and sea, strengthening their ability to operate effectively in austere, complex, and turbulent battlespaces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 17:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014816
|VIRIN:
|260715-M-VJ347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111842540
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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