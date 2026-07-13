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    3d AA Bn. conducts amphibious refamiliarization exercises

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct Amphibious Combat Vehicle operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2026. Amphibious vehicle crews conduct diverse training evolutions across both land and sea, strengthening their ability to operate effectively in austere, complex, and turbulent battlespaces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014816
    VIRIN: 260715-M-VJ347-1001
    Filename: DOD_111842540
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, 3d AA Bn. conducts amphibious refamiliarization exercises, by LCpl Samuel Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Tracks, Blue Diamond, Amphib 1, ACV

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