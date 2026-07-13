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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District Change of Command

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    WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, hosts a Change of Command ceremony, where Lt. Col. Katie Werback relinquished command to Lt. Col. Douglas D. Droesch, July 15, 2026.

    Werback, a native of San Jose, California, has led the district during the last two years during a transformative phase in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Droesch, a native of West Boylston, Massachusetts, is joining the district after serving as Infrastructure, Storage, and Supply Branch Head at NATO's Allied Joint For Command - Naples. The ceremony represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the district's mission, personnel, and resources.

    The Walla Walla District constructs, operates, maintains, and secures multipurpose infrastructure to energize the economy, reduce flood risk, and serve as stewards of water resources for the Snake River Basin and the Nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014813
    VIRIN: 260715-A-EK666-1001
    Filename: DOD_111842439
    Length: 00:53:28
    Location: WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: WEST BOYLSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    Walla Walla District
    Change of Command
    USACE

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