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    Canons fire in celebration of the groundbreaking for the new Future Artillery Complex (FAC) at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

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    MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

    Canons fire in celebration of the groundbreaking for the new Future Artillery Complex (FAC) at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. (U.S. Army video by Justine Barati, U.S. Army Sustainment Command)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014812
    VIRIN: 260715-A-YZ466-6814
    PIN: 671526
    Filename: DOD_111842406
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US

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    This work, Canons fire in celebration of the groundbreaking for the new Future Artillery Complex (FAC) at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Sustainment Command (ASC)
    ASA ALT
    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant
    Army Materiel Command (AMC)
    Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE)

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