Date Taken: 07.15.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:57 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 1014809 VIRIN: 260715-A-YZ466-5233 PIN: 371526 Filename: DOD_111842375 Length: 00:00:12 Location: MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US

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This work, Flags lined up in preparation for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Future Artillery Complex at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.