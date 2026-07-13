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    Future Artillery Complex (FAC) site prior to groundbreaking at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

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    MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

    Future Artillery Complex (FAC) site prior to groundbreaking at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. (U.S. Army video by Justine Barati, U.S. Army Sustainment Command)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014808
    VIRIN: 260715-A-YZ466-6217
    PIN: 471526
    Filename: DOD_111842370
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US

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    This work, Future Artillery Complex (FAC) site prior to groundbreaking at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ASAALT
    Army Sustainment Command (ASC)
    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant
    Army Materiel Command (AMC)
    Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE)

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