Future Artillery Complex (FAC) site prior to groundbreaking at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. (U.S. Army video by Justine Barati, U.S. Army Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014808
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-YZ466-6217
|PIN:
|471526
|Filename:
|DOD_111842370
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Artillery Complex (FAC) site prior to groundbreaking at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.